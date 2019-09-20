Bop Shop: Songs From The Cars, Charli XCX, Princess Nokia, And More

Caroline Polachek: "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings"

You may remember Caroline Polachek as one-third of indie-pop band Chairlift (who you also may remember from their catchy tune "Bruises" after it was featured in an iPod Nano commercial in 2008). Since dissolving Chairlift in 2016, Caroline has gone solo, and if the masterfully titled "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" is any indication, her forthcoming album is something to look forward to. Over an '80s beat that wouldn't sound out of place in a John Hughes movie, Polachek yearns for a recently lost love whose photos make the breakup sting that much more. Anyone who's accidentally had recent ex come across their Instagram feed will no doubt know exactly where she's coming from.

While it isn't spelled out in the track's accompanying lyric video, it certainly sounds like the bridge goes "Show me your banana / nana nana." And if that's not the case, I would honestly prefer not knowing. Caroline's new album Pang, her first recorded under her own name, is out October 18. —Bob Marshall