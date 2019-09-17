Getty Images

After blessing our screens with last year's Emmy-nominated Homecoming, Beyoncé has come through with yet another must-see documentary.

The ABC special Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift premiered on Monday night (September 16), giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her album The Lion King: The Gift. And while much of the intimate doc centered around the star-studded compilation project — which arrived back in June in conjunction with the Disney reboot — it also treated fans to some crazy-adorable scenes featuring all five members of the Knowles-Carter clan.

In one stand-out moment, we witness Blue Ivy laying down the vocals for "Brown Skin Girl," an uplifting track from The Gift that celebrates girls of color and that's bookended by solos from the 7-year-old. Suffice to say, Bey and Jay-Z's eldest daughter is a prodigy. Take a look:

In the doc, Beyoncé reflected on Blue's involvement in the album, saying, "When I see fathers singing 'Brown Skin Girl' to their daughters, to know that my daughter can have the same opportunities and feel confident and feel like she doesn't have to take her braids down and she can comb her afro out and she can glisten in her brown skin… that's why I make music."

Blue Ivy also made another memorable appearance while lip-syncing "Mood 4 Eva" with her mom and showing off some formidable dance moves.

But it wasn't just Blue Ivy who stole the show in Making The Gift — the doc also featured plenty of cameos from Bey and Jay's 2-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi. Check out a clip of Beyoncé making animal noises with Rumi below, and try not to cry at the cuteness.

Family goals all around! Watch the 42-minute Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift on ABC's website right here.