Selena Gomez's Living Undocumented Series Follows Families Facing Deportation

'I wasn’t blessed to be born in this country, but my heart is American'

Selena Gomez is using her platform to showcase the harrowing stories of life for undocumented immigrants in her new Netflix docu-series.

Living Undocumented is a six-episode series executive produced by Gomez herself, and the first trailer reveals an emotional look into the lives of eight families who all are in danger of facing deportation.

“I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word immigrant has seemingly become a negative word,” said Gomez, speaking to Deadline. “My hope is that the series can shed light on what it’s like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories.”

The result looks like an unflinching portrait of the difficulty so many individuals face each day when dealing with potentially being torn from their families and forced to return to a country they've never known.

“I wasn’t blessed to be born in this country, but my heart is American,” says one documentary subject. Produced in tandem with Aaron Sandman and Eli Holzman, it's a raw look into those affected by the Trump administration's austere immigration policy.

“Living Undocumented is designed to illuminate one of the most important issues of our time. But rather than discussing this issue with only statistics and policy debates, we wanted viewers to hear directly from the immigrants themselves, in their own words, with all the power and emotion that these stories reflect," Saidman explained.

Gomez was recently part of a group of 200 celebrities who signed a letter to the Latinx community that appeared in publications like The New York Times and El Nuevo Herald. The letter offered support to those who might feel "terrified" and "alone," offering a beacon of hope for anyone concerned about the crisis going on in the country.

"May we turn this time of despair into a time of action," the letter read. "May our love for one another be the guiding light in these dark times."

The series is set to debut in its entirety on Netflix on October 2.