Charli XCX And Troye Sivan Are The Best Jet Ski Riders In The World In '2099' Video

YouTube/Charli XCX

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have their sea legs! In the new video for "2099," the pair pilot some jet skis next to a burning boat in what looks like the future. They both show that when the inevitable Fast And Furious sequel comes out that'll involve a daring chase through ocean waters, movie directors won't have to look far to find stunt drivers who can look fierce while they slice waves. Troye Sivan, in particular, has some of the wildest jet ski skills known to humankind.

"2099" doesn't have walking buildings, flying cockroaches with metal wings, smoothies made of metal shavings, or whatever other weird visions of the future that you've probably thought of. There's water in this version, surprisingly. Lots of it. Charli and Troye zoom like speeding bullets through the water on their jet skis, past a smoldering ship at one point, and try their best to hold their straight faces as they clearly have a lot of fun. Troye's jet ski skills are out of this world as he flips around like a hamster on Red Bull, practically defying gravity. Charli opts for a more relaxed approach, sitting on the back of her ski in sneakers, dangerously hanging off as if she could fall in the water. At the end of the video, Charli and Troye are joined by other people on jetskis eager to join in on the fun.

"2099" appears on Charli's recently released self-titled album. Last night (September 16), Charli and Christine and the Queens were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and they performed ther hit collaboration "Gone."

Watch Charli XCX and Troye Sivan do all kinds of jet ski tricks in "2099" up above.