Taylor Swift Announces Lover Fest — Here's Where She's Going

It hasn't even been a month since Taylor Swift unleashed Lover upon her legion of devoted fans, and Swifties are already gearing up for her next tour. Swift took to social media today (September 17) to confirm that while a tour is happening, it's going to be a lot different than her past treks. So different, in fact, that she'll only be playing at two venues in the United States — one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast.

Before you freak out, Swift's plans for what she's dubbed "Lover Fest" actually sound pretty awesome. After hitting up some music festivals in Europe throughout July 2020, including Denmark's Roskilde Festival and Portugal's Nos Alive, Swift will play two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 25-26, making her the first woman to open an NFL stadium. After that, she'll play two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on July 31-August 1.

"The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER," the "You Need To Calm Down" singer tweeted, announcing her unique plans for summer 2020. "I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven't been and play festivals. Where we didn't have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!"

If you live outside of the U.S. and you don't see a city near you listed, don't worry — additional U.K. and international dates will be announced soon. In other, less pleasant news, no further U.S. dates have been mentioned, which means North American Swifties only have two options — at least for now.

Despite only announcing four shows in the U.S., news of a Lover tour, in any capacity, is quite exciting for longtime fans of the singer. It's also a relief following her recent interview with Ryan Seacrest, in which she teased that a traditional stadium tour — like the ones for 1989 and Reputation — wouldn't be happening. "Stadiums are fun," she told Seacrest on his On Air Show. "Stadiums are amazing — I love stadiums, I just don't know if we're going to do the same thing as we did last time."

As promised, Swift's plans for this summer are certainly different, but they're also very exciting! And if you live near L.A. or Foxborough, or if you're willing to travel, you better get ready. Tickets go on sale to the public on October 14, but Tix verified fans can get early access on September 19. Good luck, Swifties!