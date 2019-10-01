'I'm Gonna Pass Out': A Trip To Sean's Home Causes Jade To Collapse On Teen Mom 2

Jade found a new home with her daughter during tonight's Teen Mom 2 episode. But when the young mom tried to return to her former residence that she once shared with her ex Sean to pick up her belongings, he would not permit her to enter. However, Jade had a more troubling concern about a particular item.

"My gun, which I own, is with him too," she stated. "And since I found evidence that he may be using again, I don't feel safe going there alone."

While Jade had the support of her mother Christy, stepdad Corey, friend Ali and sister Sam to retrieve the weapon, she also wanted police to be present.

"I'm having an issue with my baby's father -- I left him because I think he's on drugs," Jade explained to a dispatcher. "He is harboring himself in my house with my gun and will not let me in my own home. I just want to get my belongings. He's acting erratically, I don't know what to do. I want my weapon out of his possession."

When Jade explained to the officer on the scene that she wanted to be safe and have him be outside during the errand, the officer claimed that she did not have the authority to make Sean depart (but they could make Sean stand with the officers).

"I can't make him give it back because it's a civil issue," the officer said. "I can't prove whose it is. It's considered joint property."

At first, Sean resisted allowing anyone to enter, but he eventually let police and Jade inside. The MTV crew was not permitted, but audio was recorded.

"I'm shaking -- I feel like I'm about to have a panic attack," Jade stated off-camera. "I feel like I'm gonna pass out."

Christy yelled "grab her!" as her loved ones tried to comfort her as she fell.

"I'm scared," a distraught Jade stated.

Jade's mission only worsened after she exited the house: The officer said Jade and co. only had five minutes and that the authorities wouldn't wait "all day" for them to move. When Jade and Christy pleaded to have more time (to get food and dishes), the officers refused.

"You can call for the civil sheriff to come out here and stand with you all day long. You called 911 because you were concerned about your safety," the officer said.

Jade countered that she was concerned about the gun, but the officer explained that they were "done" overseeing the removal of "non-emergency items."

"I don't understand -- he's punking me like a little bitch and abusing me," a crying Jade said. "I don't understand how someone can abuse me and take my shit. He's a f*cking drug addict. They're protecting a drug addict."

What will happen next between Jade and Sean?