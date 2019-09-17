Saved By The Bell Is Getting A Sequel — Here's Who's Coming Back

(Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank)

'90s kids, assemble! Saved by the Bell is officially coming back — well, kind of. The hit series, which aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993, is finally getting a sequel. This time, however, you won't have to make sure you're home at a certain time to catch it on TV. Phew!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the straight-to-series comedy will be available to stream on NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service, Peacock. And while details about the sequel are limited at the moment, we do know that Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will be reprising their original roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively.

(Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank)

Aside from Lopez and Berkley, it's unclear if any other OG cast members will be featured in the sequel. However, THR did mention that the streaming service has reached out to some fan-favorites, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, about potentially reprising their roles.

Like you, we're hoping that Gosselaar will return — especially since his character, Zack Morris, will seemingly play a crucial role in the new show's storyline. The comedy, written by writer Tracey Wigfield, "explores what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris (Gosselaar's role) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High."

But Alas, when new students arrive at the beloved high school, things get interesting. "The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality," the description reads. And while it's likely that we'll be introduced to an entirely new generation of Bayside students, Lopez and Berkley's characters will be navigating the highs and lows of parenthood. (They did grow up, after all).

(Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank)

Although making a sequel so many years after a show's initial success is risky, diehard Saved by the Bell fans don't have to worry. Wigfield will executive produce the comedy alongside original series creator Peter Engel and Franco Bario, so it's definitely in good hands. And who knows? Maybe the cast reunion pic that surfaced on Instagram last spring was a hint at what's to come.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until April 2020, when the new streaming service launches, for answers. But hey, we've already waited several decades, so what's another few months?