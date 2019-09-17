Priyanka Chopra Puts Together Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Nick Jonas

Getty Images

We already know Priyanka Chopra is queen of making husband Nick Jonas feel like he's the most important man in the world. From Photoshopping herself into a concert photo to make sure her man knows how upset she was she couldn't see him getting his VMA to touching birthday tributes, she's honestly got that kind of thing on lock.

Priyanka posted an absolutely adorable minute-long tribute to husband Nick Jonas for his 27th birthday on Instagram, and it's one of the sweetest clips she could have put together. From start to finish, it's rife with adorable Priyanka and Nick moments, fun filters, and the most appropriate Jonas Brothers song in the background: "I Believe." It was actually written about the couple, naturally, so it's a great fit.

"The light of my life," wrote Chopra. "Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas." Jonas himself replied with three red hearts, showing the world that yes, he's seen it, and he absolutely approves.

This video is totally something of a redemption for that time Priyanka got Nick's age wrong on Instagram when congratulating him for putting out his own tequila at 27...all the way back on September 3. Fans lost their minds trying to correct her at the time, but it should be more than clear that not only does Priyanka know when the singer's birthday is (obviously), she's ready to go all out and celebrate with an emotional, romantic clip. Your fave would never.

Now all that's left is to see how the pair celebrate Nick's birthday, which is sure to have us all swooning. Joe Jonas had a James Bond-themed party for his 30th birthday. What will Nick have up his sleeve?