Should Kailyn Congratulate Javi And Lauren On Their Teen Mom 2 Engagement?

The mother of three had something explosive to say about his upcoming nuptials

Kailyn has kept her distance from Javi's relationship with Lauren -- and during tonight's Teen Mom 2 episode, this trend will most likely continue. Even though Javi and Lauren are engaged.

Shortly after Javi popped the question, the father of two posted a photo on Instagram with his soon-to-be bride.

"I already knew it was happening," Kail told her producer Patrick after he flagged the recently uploaded image. "I didn't know he actually did it, but I knew it was going to happen."

"Are you going to congratulate him?" Patrick asked Kail.

Kail quickly responded with a "no" -- and offered a message to the two.

"Good luck," she stated, while flashing a peace sign. "He's been cheating on you since you were pregnant."

With that, she closed her car door, and the scene ended.