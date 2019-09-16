Anderson .Paak Turns 'Old Town Road' Into Something Much Sexier

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

"Old Town Road" is many things: record-demolishing chart behemoth, fodder for endless remixes, Lil Nas X's permanent meal ticket, still as good (as funny) as it was when he first uploaded it in late 2018, and more. One thing is it not necessary, though, is sexy.

Some may take issue with this! Lil Nas X's baritone and talk of Wranglers on booties may in fact be extremely sexy to some, and the languid banjo over a trap beat might be others' exact formula for sensuality. It's all subjective, you know? But undoubtedly, "Old Town Road" got officially sexier thanks to a soulful new cover from Anderson .Paak.

When .Paak stopped by BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, he hopped behind the drum kit to lay down a funky rhythm, bandleading all the while and delivering the song's indelible verses minus the twang. Two backup vocalists handle the hook, a bassist cements the groove, and a keyboardist and a trumpeter handle atmosphere. It's sexy! Anything tackled in this arrangement would be more carnally alluring, but "Old Town Road" is an especially novel choice. It's never sounded like this before.

Last week, LNX recruited DaBaby for his first "Panini" remix in what may very well be a long line of them (if the string of "Old Town Road" reworks was any indication). So far, he hasn't weighed in on .Paak's cover, but there's reason to believe he might; he was down with CupcakKe's "Old Town Hoe" after all.

Watch .Paak reinvent "Old Town Road" above.