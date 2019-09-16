Hailey Bieber Admits Online Hate Has Made Her Marriage To Justin Difficult

Getty Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber are, by all accounts, a happily married couple. The pair just celebrated their one-year marriage anniversary together.

But it hasn't always been an easy road. As Justin recently opened up about his own struggles on his rise to stardom over the years, Hailey made similar comments about how she's had difficulty dealing with her relationship being so public. It's something that would be harmful to anyone who's half of a long-term, committed couple, but magnified significantly by the celebrity factor. Speaking to Vogue Australia, Hailey spoke on how commenters online ultimately lead her to question aspects of her relationship, made "tricky" by aspects of her mental health.

"Nobody from the outside really knows what's going on between us,” she said. “I wake up every morning with this person. I’m the only person that has direct dialogue with this person. This is my relationship. What's so tricky about mental health is that it can be easy to let people convince you of something that's not real." She also made it clear that the seemingly constant onslaught of hatred and criticism from strangers added undue stress to her relationship, as it would for anyone.

"When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this,’ ‘You’re never going to that,’ ‘You’ll be divorced by then,’ you can't help but wonder: ‘Does someone see something that I don't see?’” she explained. “It starts to mess with your mind. But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it. I’ve been working on retraining my thought process to understand that.”

Luckily, it looks like the pair are still going strong, regardless of what outsiders have to say about their relationship. The pair are reportedly planning their wedding ceremony for this month following their original courthouse marriage, though they haven't confirmed a date or venue just yet.