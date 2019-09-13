Cole Sprouse Takes A Bite Out Of Lili Reinhart's Neck In Steamy New Instagram Pics

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

It's Friday the 13th, you guys. And while that's typically good news for just about no one, today just so happens to be Lili Reinhart's birthday! The Riverdale actress is turning 23 years old, and to celebrate the happy occasion, her boyfriend and co-star Cole Sprouse shared some steamy photos of the couple on Instagram.

In an unexpected show of PDA, Sprouse shared a series of four photo booth pics of the notoriously private couple. And while the first pic is simply a goofy snap of him holding Reinhart tight, the others are a little more risqué. In one of the pics, Lili and Cole are in the midst of a full-on makeout session. In the other two, Sprouse appears to be biting Lili's neck à la Edward Cullen in Twilight. Yeah, there's a lot to take in.

If you weren't shocked by these rare pics of the couple being affectionate, you may have also noticed the sweet birthday message Sprouse included in the caption. "Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven't I just been so lucky ever since?" he wrote. Please excuse us for a second as we swoon over the perfect pair.

Admittedly, seeing these photos is a relief to Sprousehart fans — especially after reports surfaced back in July that the couple had split. And although their W magazine feature did little to stop the breakup speculation, the couple has recently dropped several hints that they're still together. In August, for example, Reinhart shared an endearing poem she wrote for Cole in honor of his birthday. "They haven't known the fortune it is to love you," she wrote in one line.

A few days later, Sprouse seemingly confirmed that all was well when ET asked if the breakup rumors bother him at all. "I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit," he said. "It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good." And regarding whether or not he had anything special planned for Reinhart's birthday, Sprouse told the outlet, "I'm not a poet. I do not write. I'll figure out something beautiful.

Most recently, though, Reinhart referred to Sprouse as her "boyfriend" in an interview with Coveteur. While discussing her ability to do special effects makeup, the actress teased that a couples costume might be in the cards for her and Cole this year. "I think I’m leaning in toward a character for Halloween," she said. "I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don't want to spoil it if it's not going to happen, but it's a TV duo."

Well, there you have it, folks! It seems like, despite those pesky rumors, these two are still just as crazy about each other as ever.