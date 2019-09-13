Adele Is Divorcing Her Husband After Two Years Of Marriage

Getty Images

Adele is officially divorcing partner Simon Konecki, as confirmed to ET by way of her representatives.

The singer just filed for divorce from her husband following a marriage of two years on Thursday (September 12), according to court records. This isn't much of a surprise, as the pair had previously separated earlier this year in April. The two are parents to a 6-year-old son, Angelo Adkins.

"Adele and her partner have separated," Adele's reps announced in a statement to The Associated Press during their breakup.m "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." Since then, things had been fairly quiet about the state of their relationship, though it appears it's finally time for Adele and Simon to move forward.

In 2016, Adele spoke with Vanity Fair about Konecki and how "perfect" he was for her, lamenting that everyone she had been with prior had been so insecure about themselves and they "couldn't handle it at all."

"When I try to describe this to my friends, they don’t always get it, because they go out with people that are our age, but Simon is already who he is, and I'm still becoming who I’m going to be," she said of her relationship at the time.

Though the marriage only lasted since their wedding ceremony in March 2017 in Australia, the pair had been dating since 2011, marking the beginning of a nearly 10-year-long relationship. During the separation, Adele remained her confident self, stopping to post a meme about catching herself "in her feelings" at the time.

The ex-partners will be working to take care of their son together, but perhaps this separation will end up in more fire tunes from the singer, though we want the best for her and her happiness as well. We're not sure what inspired the rift between both parties,