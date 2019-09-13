Sam Smith Takes On Non-Binary Pronouns In Emotional Instagram Post

(Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sam Smith took to Instagram earlier today (September 13) with an emotional announcement. From here on out, Smith will go by the non-binary pronouns they/them, a decision the singer-songwriter says they're "scared shitless" about.

"Today is a good day so here goes," the "How Do You Sleep?" singer began. "I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM." Despite opening up about identifying as non-binary in the past, choosing how they wanted to be identified was something Smith battled with for years. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out," they said.

Smith was understandably anxious about sharing this decision with the world. Fortunately, they've received a ton of support and love from those in their inner circle. "I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it!" Smith wrote.

Moreover, Smith is well-aware that it may take some time for people to adjust — and they say that's OK. All they ask is that people try their best to get it right. "I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try," they said. "I hope you can see me like I see myself now."

Before signing off, Smith added that, at this point, they don't feel 100 percent ready to speak further on what it means to be non-binary. They, too, are still learning. "I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am," Smith wrote. "So for now, I just want to be VISIBLE and open."

Still, Smith felt it was important to provide resources for those interested in learning more. "If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I'll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday," they wrote. "These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding." Included were GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, Stonewall UK, Laverne Cox, and Jonathan Van Ness, among many others.

Despite not wanting to speak quite yet on what being non-binary means, this isn't the first time Smith has opened up about personally identifying as such. On the debut episode of the Instagram show I Weigh Interviews back in March, the singer told host Jameela Jamil that they've never truly felt male or female. "Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender," Smith explained. "You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation. That's how I take it — I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between — it's all on the spectrum."

Smith closed out the Instagram post with a sweet message to fans. "Love you all," they wrote. "I'm scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x."