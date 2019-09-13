18 Anime-Inspired Music Videos For Music-Loving Otaku

2019 Darkroom/Interscope Records

By Erica Russell

From Joe Hisaishi’s gorgeous Studio Ghibli scores to the iconic theme songs of Sailor Moon and Neon Genesis Evangelion, music has long played a major part in the success and memorability of many anime properties. But the influence goes both ways.

Rappers, pop stars, French electronic duos — dozens of musical artists have incorporated their love for the art of Japanese animation into their visuals, whether they’ve used clips from famous anime titles, their own original animation, or nodded to the genre’s aesthetic in live-action sequences.

Below, discover 18 music videos inspired by anime.