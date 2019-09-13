HBO

Game Of Thrones Might Be Getting Another Prequel — And Yes, There Will Be Dragons

Prepare yourselves, Game of Thrones fans. Another prequel series is currently in the works, and if you want to know more about the Targaryens, this one's for you.

According to EW, HBO is very close to green-lighting a pilot for a series about the history of House Targaryen. The new show would take place around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and would detail the house's civil war, the Dance of the Dragons. In other words, you haven't seen the last of those enormous, fire-breathing creatures quite yet.

Apparently, this particular series is one that HBO's been interested in for a while, and finalizing the pilot's script, which was written by Ryan Condal (Colony), has taken a while. According to EW, the network "commissioned five screenwriters to try their hand at different Game of Thrones prequel ideas back in 2017 in an unusual bake-off effort to replace its departing mega-hit series."

George R.R. Martin, the author who wrote the A Song of Ice and Fire novels that inspired Game of Thrones, took a particular liking to this prequel idea as well — especially since he released a book in November 2018 about the Targaryen's history called Fire and Blood. "The book detailed events that would be covered in this prospective series and is serving as the basis for the show," EW said. And better yet, Martin is on board to executive produce.

Although we'll be waiting a while for this prequel to air, a small taste of what happened during the Dance of the Dragons was actually teased during Season 5 of GoT. "It's the story of the fight between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon for control over the Seven Kingdoms," Shireen Baratheon told Stannis of the book she was reading. "Both of them thought they belonged on the Iron Throne. When people started declaring for one of them or the other, their fight divided the kingdoms in two."

If Shireen's description was any indication, the prequel is going to be an extremely bloody one. "Brothers fought brothers, dragons fought dragons," she said. By the time it was over, thousands were dead. And it was a disaster for the Targaryens as well. They never truly recovered."

Clearly, GoT fans have a lot to look forward to. In addition to nearing a pilot order for this Targaryen prequel, HBO previously ordered a pilot set thousands of years before Game of Thrones. Alas, the spin-off will showcase a very different world — one with "hundreds of kingdoms," no Targaryens or dragons, and lots of White Walkers. We are not ready!