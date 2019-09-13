It's Spooky Clown Summer With The First Are You Afraid Of The Dark Trailer

Nickelodeon

Remember when you used to be afraid of clowns? Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot remembers.

Nickelodeon is bringing the most terrifying series of your childhood back with some decidedly newer, creepier content as the Midnight Society takes on a new story featuring Mr. Top hat and the Carnival of Doom.

Featuring Sam Ashe Arnold, Miya Cech, Tamara Smart, Jeremy Taylor, and Lyliana Wray, it looks like an even more unsettling riff on anything the show has done before in terms of clowns, which could be super traumatizing if you're still reeling over the weird things it did when you were a kid. It's the newest member of the Midnight Society, Rachel (Wray) who enters the fray first with the new original story: "The Carnival of Doom," who finds that the carnival actually ends up coming to town – isn't that just the way?

Just in case you might have mistakenly thought that the show had lost its frightening touch, the full trailer for the upcoming show should assuage all fears. You've got creepy clowns on stilts. Spine-tingling things jumping up out of the water. A carnival barker that seems to have stepped right out of our nightmares. What is even going on here? Why is it so terrifying? Help.

A word of advice: Make sure you don't watch it just before bed. Even though it is a show aimed at kids, Are You Afraid of the Dark? has consistently deliveree adult-sized scares ever since it first aired. We expect the same out of this new version, and so far it looks like it's going to deliver.

The three-part limited series will begin airing throughout October, with the first installment beginning on Friday, October 11. Buckle in, because this show looks like it's about to up its horror quotient significantly.