ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

All The Dagnab Memes From The Primary Debates

By Lauren Rearick

Twitter is not good at much, but, as Senator Cory Booker might say, it’s “dagnag” good at highlighting memes. On Thursday, September 12, 10 of the top Democratic presidential candidates took the stage in Houston, Texas for the third Democratic primary debate. Per usual, they said some ridiculous things and the internet noticed, well, immediately.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang utilized his entrepreneurship

In a bizarre contest, Yang started off the debate by promising to give away $120,000 to 10 lucky people. “It's original, I'll give you that,” Pete Buttigieg said in response.

And people remembered to pay tribute to the most divisive issue of the week

Few things have truly caught the attention of Twitter like the saga of Caroline Calloway and her former friend, Natalie Beach, whose essay was published on Wednesday by The Cut. We may never truly know what happened to those Yale plates (seriously, where are they?!) but they did make an appearance on debate Twitter.

Some people were tweeting with their stomachs

Twitter loves a good doppelgänger, even when that doppelgänger happens to be a sandwich.

Girl, turn your records on

Former Vice President Joe Biden was asked about segregation and somehow ended up talking about record players? We don’t know.

There’s a Spongebob Squarepants meme for every occasion

Has anyone received the $1,000 that Andrew Yang promised yet? We know the contest has only just started, but our coworker Spongebob summed up all of our feels about the anticipation.

And here’s the triple-vowel word of the night

Forget screaming Howard Dean, because Cory “Dagnab” Booker has arrived.