Nick Jonas Is A Fearless World War II Pilot In The Midway Trailer

Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

Nick Jonas might be tied up with the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour at the moment, but today (September 12), he's giving fans something else to look forward to. The trailer for the movie Midway has officially arrived, which sees Jonas as an American war hero in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor.

In the short, two-and-a-half-minute preview, the 26-year-old is seen dodging explosions, jumping into the cockpit of a single-person fighter jet, and shooting at enemies during the Battle of Midway. Unfortunately, the odds are against the United States. And should they lose, they'll also lose control of the entire West Coast.

"If we lose, the Japanese own the West Coast. Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles will burn," says a soldier played by Ed Skrein. "... We're talking about a couple dozen planes against an all Japanese fleet. This isn't a fair fight."

From the looks of it, Midway, which is based on true events, will be an action-packed, explosion-filled adventure. And despite the poor odds, the movie will examine "the heroics that helped shift the tide of World War II and led to America's involvement in the war," according to The Wrap.

Obviously, a war film of any kind is challenging to pull off. Fortunately, director Roland Emmerich is at the helm, whose prior work includes Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow, among others. Plus, the cast is extremely star-studded. Apart from Jonas and Skrein, the cast includes Mandy Moore, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Darren Criss, Luke Kleintank, Keean Johnson, Dennis Quaid, and Woody Harrelson.

Wondering when you'll be able to catch Midway in theaters? Lionsgate will appropriately release the film this Veteran's Day weekend on November 8, which means we're only a few short months away from watching Jonas fight for our nation. In the meantime, check out the trailer up above. We promise it's a good one.