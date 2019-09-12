Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares First Photo After Prison Release

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It's T-shirt time to "turn up" because Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is free. And shortly after the Jersey Shore star was released, he shared a sweet family photograph. Sitch has returned -- and he is "leading the pack."

"Living my best life with my beautiful wife @lauren_sorrentino @themoseyworld," Mike captioned the image above with his better half and their pup Moses. Laurens posted the same image and added "the house don’t fall when the bones are good welcome home honey."

The Jersey crew was quick to comment; Vin wrote "Can you tell him I said hi," while Nicole offered "so fricken happy for you guys love you 3."

Mike also tweeted this priceless message:

