Chance The Rapper And Smino Bring The Joy Of A Wedding Reception To Ellen

Chance The Rapper and Smino brought a classic, Motown-era energy to The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a performance of "Eternal" from Chance's recently released album, The Big Day. With white suits and crisp dancing, it felt uniquely nostalgic and celebratory, like the feeling of the wedding that Chance's album is about. Smiles graced the faces of everyone in the building.

When the stage opened up for the performance, the crowd left the building and were transitioned to a glorious reception. The entertainment for the evening was Chance and two backup dancers who joined him in a retro-esque routine while wearing blindingly bright white suits. Chance was grinning throughout the silky performance, filled with claps and shuffling. Smino joined him on stage with a different kind of retro outfit on, opting for a baggy matching suit instead. Ellen even joined in at the end of the magnificent performance wearing a similar outfit, dancing in unison. It makes you want to grab your own white suit and jump through the screen.

Chance dropped The Big Day in July. The LP features Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, and more. Chance recently pushed back a tour that was to begin this month because of the birth of his second daughter.

Watch Chance and Smino's joyous performance on Ellen up above.