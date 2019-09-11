Rihanna Would Collaborate With Lizzo On Just About Anything

Getty Images

We're all head over heels for Lizzo, and it looks like the Bad Girl herself, Rihanna, is on the same page.

Speaking to ET Online during her Savage X Fenty show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Rihanna gushed over the "Tempo" singer.

"Gosh, I love Lizzo. She's so badass," said Rihanna, confirming that she'd work with Lizzo on a collaboration immediately if the opportunity arose.

"I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass," said RiRi. "She is everything that Savage stands for. A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It's the confidence that you have in yourself and it's the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand."

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand is all about inclusivity, with a wide range of sizes, colors, and style to fit a variety of customers, which is one of Lizzo's core pillars of the messages she sends to fans, preaching to "love yourself" if you can love her. Which, we do, so maybe we should start working on the whole loving ourselves thing.

As far as a collaboration goes, perhaps it could come to fruition in the future when both artists aren't so steeped in projects. With Rihanna's hands in seemingly every cookie jar (a beauty line, fashion line, music, etc.) and Lizzo handling movies and music, they could very well just be waiting for the stars to align to create a classic bop that's coming to snatch our collective wigs.

Whenever we have information about what comes of that, we'll be sure to let you know. For now, though? Join us in totally freaking out.