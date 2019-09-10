Charli XCX And Troye Sivan Take The DeLorean To The Future On '2099'

(David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss)/(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR )

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan longingly relived the turn of the century on "1999" earlier this year, in a feel-good pop anthem that made us all think about what we were doing during the age of neon-colored leather tights and extremely small sunglasses. The pair have linked up for a new collaboration, "2099," that travels exactly 100 years from the previous song's time to the future and predicts how metallic it will sound. It's very robotic, harsh, and scary.

Where "1999" was fun, sparkly, and inviting, "2099" thrusts in a new, more violent direction. Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's latest collaboration is like a smoothie made of sawblades and robotic voices. Imagine it set to a scene of a desert at night with a floating city and flying cars zooming around behind it. The song begins with heartbeats, robotic screeches, and a chorus of rickety androids singing like a gospel choir. Gigantic bass drums are a thing of the past; in its place, muted thumps and automated fingers snap like realistic ones. Charli and Troye sing with tinny voices about pulling up, rolling up, and fucking up the scene. They are "fast like Nascar," existing similar to "Pluto, Neptune," and both being a "little dose of napalm." These lines feel huge grounding the world of yesterday and today. This future may sound dark, but it's not too far from what we have now.

"2099" is set to appear on Charli's forthcoming self-titled album that's set to drop on September 13. It will feature her previously released songs, "February 2017" with Clairo and Yaeji, "Warm" with HAIM, "Gone" with Christine and the Queens,"Blame It On Your Love" with Lizzo, "Cross You Out" with Sky Ferreira, and "1999."

Listen to Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's vision of the future in "2099" up above.