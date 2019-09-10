Looks Like Lili Reinhart Is Still Dating Cole Sprouse

Getty Images

It's been a long time coming, but Lili Reinhart has finally shed some light on whether she's actually still dating Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse or not.

After going basically silent about the entire thing for a lengthy period of time following the couple's much-publicized "split," Reinhart opened up during an interview with Coveteur during the Toronto International Film Festival about the upcoming movie Hustlers, her Halloween plans, and whether she was any good at doing special effects makeup. Oh, and she also nonchalantly confirmed her relationship with Cole is still on. No big deal.

“I am!" she exclaimed, confirming her prowess with doing crazy makeup effects. "Oh my god, I haven’t done that in a really long time, actually. I kind of went from special-effects makeup to face painting. So I’ve done a lot in the past. Now I don’t really have the time, which sounds so stupid, but I really don’t. It takes a lot of time to do those things. I think I’m leaning in toward a character for Halloween. I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo.”

So there you have it – not only is Sprousehart still on, but it looks like we have an exciting Halloween TV duo costume setup to look forward to. Wonder who it could be? We'll try to stop jumping for joy about the couple still being on to figure it out, but we're honestly just glad someone said something definitive on the matter.

Previously, during an interview with ET Online, Sprouse himself seemed to confirm that he and Reinhart were still dating in early August, saying he "didn't care" about the reports swirling around about the couple at that time.

"I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit," he said. "It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good."

Maybe the couple was trying to drop subtle hints all along and we just missed it, but either way, breathe a sigh of relief, Riverdale fans. Your ship has not sailed.