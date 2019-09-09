Lil Baby And Future Roll Around In The Dirt In 'Out The Mud'

Lil Baby Official 4PF

Lil Baby and Future have released a dirty new video for "Out The Mud" that isn't afraid to roll around on the ground. It's a community affair that follows the pair having fun in Atlanta, turning a music video shoot into a journey around town. There are tons of nice cars in it, too. But the best part about it is the contagious smile on the faces of everyone just happy to be a part of it.

The phrase "out the mud" means to come from the bottom of something and rise to the top. So it makes sense that there are mounds of mud in the video for the song of the same name. Lil Baby even crumbles the dirt in his hands to show that he's now on top of the mud. The simplistic video heads around town and shows off the places and faces of Atlanta near Simpson Plaza; kids smiling and jumping around like loose cannons, older people settled down and watching what's going on around them, enjoying to also be in the camera. Future comes in with his shirt off for some reason, delivering his energetic verse with similar high octane force. The videos' depiction of Atlanta is beautiful and realistic, not some highly glamorized dream of the city's nightlife. There's a lot beneath the surface to consume too.

Last month, Lil Baby collaborated with DaBaby on "Baby" from Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 that dropped on August 16.

Watch the video for "Out The Mud" below.