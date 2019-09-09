Getty Images

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are in love, and they're making sure the whole world knows it.

The couple took to the U.S. Open together on Saturday (September 7) and spent a good portion of the matches they were there to view making out. The result? Some steamy photos where they're found sharing some totally romantic kisses.

This is a bit surprising to see following a recent interview with Elle UK, where Delevingne herself opened up about the couple's decision to keep their relationship private and more intimate when she and Benson began dating. However, eventually she decided that it wouldn't be such a bad idea to go public with it, and the result? These sweet pictures that really show us how into each other Delevingne and her "Sprinkles" really are.

“We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud," said Delevingne. "Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don’t ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn’t have that power.”

Now it's extremely clear that the pair are sending a message to the world: "We're in love, and here's how amazing our relationship is!" spelled out across several kisses. Delevingne attributes her decision to the fact that she's "just better" when she's in love with someone.

"It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else." Truer words, Cara. And we can't wait to see more of the happy couple facing the world together, especially if that means we get some epic photos like this one. Your crush would never.