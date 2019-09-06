Taylor Swift Helps A Fan With Medical Bills After She Threw A Hospital Lover Release Party

(JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

When Taylor Swift's Lover came out on August 23, Swifties everywhere celebrated its release by staying up until midnight, watching livestreams, and hosting their very own album release parties. Trinity Foster, a 16-year-old fan with osteosarcoma, was among those who celebrated. And when Swift caught wind of the release party in Foster's hospital room, the pop star showed her gratitude by making a donation to her GoFundMe page.

Along with a generous contribution to the tune of $10K, Swift left a sweet note: "Trinity, I saw photos of your album release party that you did in your hospital room and wanted to say thank you for being so kind and supportive! I hope I can give you a hug in person soon, but in the meantime I wanted to send you this and all my love. Your friend, Taylor"

Swift wasn't exaggerating about Foster's party, either. Her hospital room was completely Lover-themed, including a glittery tracklist posted on the door and heart-shaped decor hanging from the ceiling. "Just incase you guys didn't know.. lover is the best thing ever," Foster captioned her original Instagram post. "So Friday we had to have a party for such greatness."

Never in a million years did Foster think the photos of her hospital party would've captured Swift's attention. But alas, the "You Need To Calm Down" singer saw the photos and absolutely loved them. And once Foster saw Swift's donation, and she took to Instagram to share her disbelief and excitement with her followers. "OMG DREAMS REALLY DO COME TRUE," she wrote. "... thank you guys so much for tagging her and actually getting it noticed, I love every single one of u."

Despite Swift's recent contribution to the GoFundMe, Foster's actually been trying to raise money to help with her medical bills since February. "I am trinity foster, I am 16 and I have been diagnosed with stage 4 osteosarcoma, which has spread to my lung," the page reads. "I had to have a feeding tube put in because I couldn't get enough nutrition. The chemo is really hard for me and my insurance doesn't cover everything that I need, we have tried to get other insurances like ten care but were told we did not apply. This is a very hard time for me and my family and if you have anything to donate it would be very much appreciated and helpful."

Following Swift's donation, several Swifties have followed suit. "You have army of Swifties behind you," someone wrote along with a $13 donation, hinting at Swift's favorite number. "Soon you'll get better," another fan wrote, referencing a song from Lover about Swift's mom's ongoing battle with cancer. As all Swifties know, the pop star has a long history of giving back to fans in need — from helping with tuition costs to medical bills to housing — and it's nice to see that her fans are feeling inspired to give back, too.