Rico Nasty Makes Us Self-Conscious About The Brands We Wear In 'Fashion Week'

(Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

New York Fashion Week kicked off on September 4 and wraps up on September 11. Today (September 6), Rico Nasty has shared an ode to fashion brands and good clothes, called "Fashion Week." It's an exciting and glossy number that pays homage to some of the biggest clothing brands in the world that you very well may have heard of.

Rico Nasty's gummy trap is always a pleasure to consume. On "Fashion Week," it's extra sweet thanks to a chewy pop center that supplements the knocking 808s. Rico Nasty rolls her way over the production with melodic chants of brands that come together for perhaps the best high fashion music advertisement of the year. It'll take you more than the song's two minutes to count just how many times that she name drops Maison Margiela, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci. This will definitely make an interesting accompaniment to a runway show for the sharpest dressing week of the year.

Rico Nasty released an explanation of how hard she works in her song "Time Flies" that came out in July. Her last project was Anger Management that dropped in April.

Listen to Rico Nasty's love of Fashion Week in her new song up above.