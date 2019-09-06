Miley Cyrus Is Done With The Whiskey And Pills In Pensive 'Slide Away' Video

YouTube/Miley Cyrus

Relationships and parties are nearly the same things. They're magnificent to be in and a great experience for all involved, but once they're over, someone has to pick up the pieces left behind and clean up the mess. Miley Cyrus' covers this in her new video for "Slide Away," her recently released break-up anthem that comes at a time when she's newly single. She was along for the experience of a lifetime and now it's the morning after. Groggily, she has to sift through the memories of the night before and clean up the mess left in the party's wake.

Miley floats in and out of consciousness in "Slide Away," like she's intoxicated. Love does that. The house around her, which if we're grasping at straws, is her mind, is in shambles. Beer cans, pizza boxes, and other kinds of trash litter the pool that she stands in and the rest of the surrounding area. There was one hell of a party last night that Miley enjoyed, for the time being, only to realize that after it's over the next morning, someone has to clean up everything on the ground. Throughout the visual, we see her reliving the party and juxtapositioning the lively atmosphere of the night before (the relationship) with the current disheveled aftermath (breakup). It doesn't end with a resolution. Miley lays her head in her arms and stares off into the distance. It's at this point that we're not so sure if she's aware the video is even still being shot. She's deep in her memory museum, reflecting on the party of a lifetime, grasping onto these feathers of the past before they glide away in the wind.

Miley performed "Slide Away" for the first time ever at the 2019 VMAs last month. She shared the song after splitting with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, earlier in August.

