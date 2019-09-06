Justin Bieber Says He's 'Not Forcing' His Marriage With Hailey Down Anyone's Throat

(James Devaney/GC Images)

In case you've been living under a rock, Justin Bieber is very much in love. The pop star regularly shares photos of his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram, and gushes over her beauty in the captions. He even calls her his "best friend" and writes sweet things like, "I love you more every day." And while most people would probably agree that Justin's public display of love for Hailey is both romantic and inspiring, there are some haters on Instagram who think the posts are, well, a lot.

Yesterday (September 5), Justin shared a photo on his feed of a barefaced Hailey, admiring her beauty without even an ounce of makeup on. "No makeup," he wrote on the photo. "Like what??" Of course, the model was thrilled with the compliment. "Making a girl blush over here," she responded.

Unfortunately, not everyone in the comments thought the gesture was quite as sweet as Hailey did. "You don't need to do this," someone wrote. "If you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that 'YOU'RE IN LOVE.'"

According to Justin, though, the only reason he shares these photos is to honor his wife and inspire his followers. "Honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do," he responded. "It's not only reassuring to her it's also a way of giving people something to look forward to." And while some may find it overkill, Justin said he's not "forcing it down anyone's throat." "YOU follow ME," he wrote. "Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving down my love for her down your throat too. This is my life."

Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, also came to his defense, explaining that the hater is free to unfollow the singer at any time. "If more of us took his example and showed that praise maybe it would be the status quo and not the exception," he said. "Our better halves deserve the affection so why not give it to them publicly as well as privately. If you don't like it there is a button at the top of his page. Press it. Your choice. This is his."