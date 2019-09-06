Demi Lovato Shares Unedited Bikini Pic, 'Unashamed And Unafraid'

Getty Images

Demi Lovato loves her body, and she wants the world to know it.

The pop star took to Instagram with a photo of her in a cheetah-print bikini, completely unedited or altered in any way, and she's totally serving fabulosity.

"This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited," she captioned her photo "And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! [sic] I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me."

Throughout her lengthy post, she explained that she wants a "new chapter" in her life to be about being authentic to who she is rather than working to meet the standards set forth in her industry and in our culture overall.

"So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day," she said, obviously finally feeling more confident about the skin she's in.

She discussed how much of a "great feeling" it was to be back in TV and film without constantly having to stress herself with a workout schedule before working 14-hour days to be in the best possible shape or depriving herself of "real birthday cake" instead of "watermelon and whip cream with candles." All of this positive introspection has Demi in the studio as well...and she's working on "an anthem." It'll be interesting to hear what comes of all that time spent polishing said anthem.

It's great to see Demi really embracing this love she has for her body and encouraging others to do so, looking extremely fierce while doing it. Keep spreading that positivity, Demi!