Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Thinking About Starting A Family

Getty Images

When it comes to having children with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra isn't shy about letting us know it's an option she's currently exploring.

Speaking to Vogue India about where she is in life right now, she discussed her current plans, which may be a bit different than what we've heard in the past from the actress.

“Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," she declared, noting that the pair are still shopping around for a home as a long-term option in Los Angeles. Currently, Priyanka has homes in both Mumbai and New York City, according to Vogue India, and she and Nick have been spotted making plans to purchase a very large and very expensive home in California not so long ago.

But when it comes to kids, it's possible the pair may have changed their minds about waiting, given that sources via Entertainment Tonight had previously noted near the end of July that, at the moment, starting a family wasn't a priority just then.

"Both are extremely busy, and with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and being a massive success the couple is conscious [of] how much time the tour takes up," the source explained.

But with Priyanka's new comments, it certainly seems like the pair could be inching toward blessing us with what will likely be some extremely adorable (and highly talented) children. Starting a family would make them the first Jonas couple after Kevin and Danielle to have kids, leaving Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas the next in line to follow suit if they choose.

We're all for the couple to wait as long as they deem appropriate, but being real, sending out more mini-Jonases into the world is always going to sound like a great idea. You saw how well the first trio turned out, right?