Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry Are Definitely Planning On Kids Soon

It looks like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry can hardly wait to start having kids.

The pair, who are aiming to marry next year, have been totally lovestruck, and it looks like they're ready to start sharing all the love they have for one another with children in the near future, as Orlando himself divulged during a recent interview.

"We are shooting for that," Bloom told Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s Howard 100. "It's like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life."

Their entire relationship seems to be totally suited for kids, as Bloom even noted that it would be a "very good option" to have their wedding at Disneyland, a rumor that's been swirling around for some time now. "[Katy] loves Disneyland more than anything else," he said.

There are few details floating around about either the stars' upcoming plans to marry nor any sort of ideas they might have for baby names, but you can't deny how totally smitten they look with each other in every new photo. They knew it was love not long after they met, in fact, as Bloom previously noted on an earlier interview with Jimmy Fallon. They take a shot of apple cider vinegar every day for health reasons, and they both ended up having some with them on one of their first dates.

"When I first met Katy, on one of our first dates, ...we both had bottles of apple cider vinegar," he recalled, noting it was meant to be. "...This is it!" It's actually adorable how cute they seem together. But we want to know more details about these baby plans, as well as a date for the impending wedding. Hopefully we'll hear more information in the weeks to come!