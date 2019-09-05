Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate Millions To Help Migrant Children At The Border

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively just made a generous donation to two very important organizations.

Announced on Wednesday (September 4), the stars made two separate donations of $1 million apiece to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund as well as the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, as revealed in an official press release.

Their donation to the NAACP LDF will be used to support "ongoing and expanded efforts to strengthen our democracy and advance racial justice," where their gift to the Young Center will help bring the Waymaker Fund for Immigrant Children to fruition, to "protect the rights of immigrant children separated from their families." Put simply, this money is going a long way to help those in need.

"We’re blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Young Center’s commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity," said the couple in a joint statement of their donations.

"Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we’ve realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world," their statement continued. "History's being written right now. We’re grateful to give back to organizations who give voice to so many." Both organizations are deeply appreciative of the gifts, which are extremely important in our current climate.

"We are so deeply grateful for this extraordinary gift from Blake and Ryan,” said Maria Woltjen, Executive Director of the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. “Their donation will help ensure that the most vulnerable immigrant children – who are in detention facing deportation – will have an advocate to protect their rights and their best interests."

While the pair are no strangers to philanthropy, it's still heartwarming to see them making such a generous donation and sharing their prosperity with those who need it. Good on you, Ryan and Blake!