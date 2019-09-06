Bop Shop: Songs From Post Malone, Charli XCX, Kyle And Teyana Taylor, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
-
Charli XCX ft. Haim: "Calm"
There's nothing quite as frustrating as unrequited love, and "Warm" by Charli XCX and Haim understands that feeling wholeheartedly. The lyrics, which are sung over a soft electronic beat, speak to the confusion we feel when we're finally ready to break down our walls for someone committed to keeping theirs up.
"Tell me the reason / Why we can't fall in love," Charli sings on the chorus. "You gotta tell me the reason / Why you won't open up." But despite pushing for answers and challenging her love interest to "fall in love" and "risk it all," there's a looming sense of heartache just around the corner. And while Haim's dream-like harmonies are beautiful, they can't distract from the reality that sometimes people can't love us the way we want them to. —Jordyn Tilchen
-
!!!: "Couldn't Have Known"
From the extremely trippy (and NSFW) video to the euphoric samples in the song itself that bring to mind Basement Jaxx's "Romeo," "Couldn't Have Known" claims its rightful place as my new favorite song from dance band !!! in years. It's impossibly catchy, with a completely different sound than any of the other hits I'm into right now. When I need a palate cleanser from the glistening pop sound I take in on a regular basis, I'll be using this as a reminder of how funky and mind-expanding music can really get — especially if you watch the video too. Seriously, it's amazing stuff. —Brittany Vincent
-
Miette Hope: "Enough"
That crisp chill in the air means that Sad Bop Season is upon us, so may I submit Miette's new song "Enough" for your fall feels. The New York-based singer/songwriter tackles grief head-on with the track, creating a haunting inward journey that finds the narrator coping with pain via whatever means she can to fill the void. Miette is open about the track being inspired by a period in her life where she wrestled with excess in the aftermath of losing her father. "The emotions I felt during that time are encompassed in a single question," she says. "Will it ever be enough?" Miette's Pendulum EP is out now. —Bob Marshall
-
Whitney: "Song for Ty"
Chicago good-time folk act Whitney recently had their own holiday declared in their home city. If you're wondering why, consider "Song for Ty," a gentle exhale that builds to a noble realization: "Though the changes come, you'll get by." Such solace — and the soft, spongy guitar parts that stroll alongside the lyrics will comfort, too. —Patrick Hosken
-
Black Marble: "Feels"
There's no better way to immediately conjure up feelings of nostalgia than with a bouncy '80s-inspired synth, and Black Marble's Chris Stewart knows that. His latest single "Feels" is all about saying goodbye to the comfort of the past, no matter how difficult that might be. Even with the added emotional touch of real VHS footage from family archives utilized throughout the video, the song never truly feels weighed down and stays light on its feet. Black Marble's forthcoming third album Bigger Than Life is out October 25. —Bob Marshall
-
Post Malone: "Circles"
Autumn beckons. Post Malone's latest tune from Hollywood's Bleeding (out today) is honest and adorable, in a not-so-innocent way. It's sweet and chilly, but there's a very real feeling of frustration and wandering eyes. Posty's love has gone cold again, and he's not intent on sticking around again for the next carousel ride. It's a very real feeling in a relationship, that stinging realization that the routine doesn't have anything new to show you. Post hides this harsh sentiment with friendly guitar plucks that ease your soul, even if your heart would be broken on the other side of the equation. The chorus ends with sweet, encouraging yelps from Post to "run away." As he repeats it, the idea becomes harsher and harsher, even if it sounds like he's smiling as he sings it. —Trey Alston
-
Kyle ft. Teyana Taylor: "F You I Love You"
It may be a bit simplistic, but has any phrase better encapsulated the ups and downs of a tumultuous romantic relationship than "fuck you, I love you"? Kyle's funky new R&B track is given a boost by Teyana Taylor, who not only adds the female perspective in verse two but also directed the song's incredible visual, which finds the couple switching off arguing and cuddling in a spinning, gravity-defying apartment. Recommended if you like your cute things disorienting and your disorienting things cute. —Bob Marshall