Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Protecting Her 'Sacred' Relationship With Ashley Benson

(Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have quickly become one of our all-time favorite celebrity couples. Between the sweet things the supermodel's said about the Pretty Little Liars alum and the tattoo tributes of Delevingne that Benson has inked on her body, it's clear that their love is very real. And although they prefer to keep their romance as private as possible, Delevingne recently opened up to Elle UK about being in love and protecting their 'sacred' relationship.

"I'm just better when I'm in love," the model told the magazine. "That doesn't have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself." And now that she's found love within herself and with the actress, Delevingne feels like she and Benson can take on just about anything that comes their way. "It just feels incredible when you're not alone," she added. "When you're facing the world with someone else."

It was only recently that Delevingne confirmed their relationship to the public. And although there was speculation that they were an item long before the model confirmed it herself via Instagram in June, there's actually a reason they chose to keep their romance tightly under wraps. "Because it's sacred," Delevingne said. "I get why people care so much, and I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I'm ashamed of anything. But I've never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else."

Now, Delevingne is starting to feel differently about publicly expressing her love for Benson, admitting that she wants people to know she's proud of the strong relationship they've built together. "This seemed different," she said. "We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud."

Still, bringing a relationship into the public eye as a celebrity is tricky — especially because unwarranted opinions are pretty much inevitable. "People make their own assumptions and that's what worried me," Delevingne said. "... Because if it is something that is so good, you don't ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn't have that power."

But Delevingne didn't let other people's criticism of their relationship stop her from gushing over Benson at this year's TrevorLIVE gala. "I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are," she said at the event. "She's one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles."