Kristen Stewart Says She Was Discouraged From Spending Time With Her Girlfriend In Public

Getty Images

Kristen Stewart is getting real about her relationships and the hardships she's faced while working in Hollywood because of them.

Speaking to the British Harper's Bazaar, Stewart spoke on her decision with ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson during the height of Twilight's popularity not to discuss their relationship with the press.

"When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by," she said. "So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, 'No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it's ours.'"

As a result, Stewart has been doing her best to enjoy her life, which "took precedence" over "protecting" her life. As she explains, protecting it ended up ruining things for her – "like, what, you can't go outside with who you're with?" she questioned.

"I was informed by an old school mentality, which is -- you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don't like you, and they don't like that you date girls, and they don't like that you don't identify as a quote unquote 'lesbian,' but you also don't identify as a quote unquote 'heterosexual.' And people like to know stuff, so what the fuck are you?'" asked Kristen. She asserted that it's not a question that she has to answer (she dislikes labels) and that being authentically yourself in Hollywood does come with a dark side.

"I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favor, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,'" she said. "I don't want to work with people like that." Kristen's been doing just fine for herself, as she says life continues to get easier the older she gets.

You can find the actress in her latest film, Charlie's Angels, this November.