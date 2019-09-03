Priyanka Chopra Got Nick Jonas's Age Wrong On Instagram And Fans Lost It

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra swears she knows how old her husband is, everyone.

Chopra took to Instagram to post a quick snapshot congratulating Nick Jonas on the launch of his new tequila brand Villa One, with a seemingly innocuous comment.

"So proud," she said. "When you own your own tequila at 27! @villaone ❤" It's a sweet gesture and Priyanka was kind enough to host Nick out for his accomplishment, but there's one small problem. Nick's 27th birthday isn't actually until September 16. She's adding a whole other year!

Somewhat hilariously, Priyanka has yet to delete the caption and repost with the correct information, which has lead viewers to roast her over the funny mistake that's been sitting online for some time now. Commenters immediately took notice, though Nick himself seemed not to. Or maybe he just didn't care.

"My beautiful forever date." Nick wrote, clearly over the moon for his lady love. Unfortunately others absolutely did, as they roasted Priyanka for writing the wrong date. They immediately took the actress to task, poking fun and playfully ribbing her in what seemed like every other comment – seriously, like every one.

"When you don't know how old your own husband is... he's a tequila owner at 26 actually... guess his age really doesn't matter," wrote one commenter. It's unclear how Priyanka got the age wrong, but it's an honest mistake anyone could have made. At least it was a totally harmless and hilarious one that didn't hurt anyone – except maybe Priyanka's pride in the end.

But seeing that the post is still live, it lo0oks like she doesn't realize her mistake or just remains perpetually unbothered. Why be bothered when you're a super-successful international star who happens to also be married to a Jonas Brother? When you think about it that way, it's hard to be down, isn't it?