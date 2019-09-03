(Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's Entire Lover Album Is On The Hot 100 Chart — What, Like It's Hard?

Swifties, rejoice! It's been less than two weeks since Taylor Swift dropped her seventh studio album, Lover, on August 23, and the pop star has been breaking records left and right. But in addition to landing her sixth No. 1 album, the "You Need To Calm Down" singer just broke yet another record, making her the female artist with the most simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 entries ever.

That's right! The entirety of Lover, which includes a whopping 18 tracks, has officially made it onto the Hot 100 chart this week, breaking Billie Eilish's previously held record of 14 songs on the chart at once. This brings Swift's career total to 95 Hot 100 entries, 14 of which just made their debut.

Swift didn't only break Eilish's record, though; she broke her own personal record, too. On the chart dated November 13, 2010, the then-country star had 11 songs on the Hot 100 at once, following the release of her third studio album, Speak Now. At the time, Speak Now also sat pretty atop the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

By now, you might be wondering if there are any records left for Swift to beat, and the answer is yes! Turns out, Drake is currently leading the pack with 27 songs on the Hot 100 chart in one week. The rapper is also in second place for most Billboard Hot 100 entries ever, trailing only behind the Glee cast. As far as female artists go, Swift is only following Nicki Minaj, who's appeared on the chart 104 times. So yes, there are still records to be broken.

Before we get ahead of ourselves by anticipating which records Swift can still potentially beat, we should probably celebrate where Swift is right now. And right now, she's enjoying the fact that all 18 songs from her album have charted. And if you're wondering how each song ranked this week, look no further. The rankings of each track are as follows:

No. 4. "You Need to Calm Down" (up from No. 14; peaked at No. 2)

No. 10. "Lover" (up from No. 19, new peak)

No. 11. "ME!," feat. Brendon Urie (up from No. 58; peaked at No. 2)

No. 23. "The Man"

No. 28. "I Forgot That You Existed"

No. 29. "Cruel Summer"

No. 38. "The Archer" (re-entry; new peak)

No. 45. "Paper Rings"

No. 49. "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince"

No. 51. "I Think He Knows"

No. 57. "Cornelia Street"

No. 62. "London Boy"

No. 63. "Soon You'll Get Better," feat. Dixie Chicks

No. 67. "Death by a Thousand Cuts"

No. 75. "Afterglow"

No. 77. "False God"

No. 89. "Daylight"

No. 92. "It's Nice to Have a Friend"

Swifties, if you want Lover to continue dominating the Hot 100 chart, you know what you've got to do!