Kanye West And Bon Iver Whisper Into Cosmic Winds In New Collab With Francis And The Lights

(Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)/(Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)/(Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Kanye West is back–well, kind of. He's collaborated with Bon Iver on Francis and The Lights's new song, "Take Me To The Light." It's a mystifying new world captured in a bottle, then transcribed for audio in what amounts to one of the year's most eccentric other-worldly releases. It's not quite 1980s-inspired, not exactly futuristic, maybe not even all the way in this realm. But it's absolutely chilling, and neck hair-raising, and proof that when you bring together some of music's most eclectic and haunted minds, they break expectations each and every time.

It's theorized that the path to Heaven exists at the far end of a tunnel the same color as tree branches. You float through to a bright light where eternal salvation and peace exist on the other side. If this exists, "Take Me To The Lights" would be what plays during the journey. Synths are stretched around a black hole's axis of rotation and spread Ad Infinitum, with others compiled on endlessly. Imagine Chewbacca's opening theme if he were a talk show host on Tattooine. That's the closest approximation to the Andromeda galaxy-like sounds that continuously reinvent themselves like blossoming flowers. West is credited with producing it along with benny blanco, Cashmere Cat, BJ Burton, Jeff Bhasker, Caroline Shaw, and Noah Goldstein. Everyone comes together for a mystifying tune about love that stays with you long after it whispers to a close.

"Take Me To The Light" is the title track from Francis' forthcoming album of the same name. Kanye is supposedly releasing a new album named Jesus Is King later this month. Whatever happens, we'll just have to wait and see.

Listen to the haunting "Take Me To The Light" up above.