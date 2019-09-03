Jonas Brothers Showed Up To A Fan's Chemo Session And Made Her Dream Come True

(Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

With the Happiness Begins tour in full swing, the Jonas Brothers have understandably been very busy. But just because their schedule is jam-packed with shows every night doesn't mean they don't carve out time to give back to their biggest fans. And when one 16-year-old's chemo treatment got in the way of her attending their Hershey, Pennsylvania, concert on Saturday (August 31), the brothers decided to pay her a visit instead.

It all started when Lily Jordan, a fan with osteosarcoma, took to Instagram to say that she'd provide her hospital room number if the JoBros, by chance, wanted to stop by. "@jonasbrothers I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I'm across the street doing chemo," she wrote. "if y'all wanted to pop in I'll give you my room #."

Of course, it seemed like only a pipe dream at first, but it didn't stop Lily from trying. "Seriously though I wish I was seeing the JoBros so bad so like ... Idk tag em or put this on your story or something for lil old me," she added. Then, she created her very own hashtag in hopes that it would spread far enough to capture Nick, Joe, and Kevin's attention. Spoiler alert: It did.

Prior to their concert, Nick, Joe, Kevin, and yes, Priyanka Chopra, popped into Lily's room at the hospital to say hello, sign autographs, and pose for photos — several of which she shared on Instagram after the fact. "Wow. The power of social media you guys," she captioned the post. "YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable."

And after thanking the kind people of the internet for spreading the word and capturing the band's attention, she thanked the Jonas Brothers personally for coming through with one of the best surprises of her life. "Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit," she wrote. "Literally made my life." Not gonna lie: It made ours, too.