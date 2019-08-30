(Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Lana Del Rey's New Album Is Out Now — And She's Already Working On Another One

Lana Del Rey's sixth studio album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, is now out today (August 30), finally. Six singles later and a couple of wild music videos, including one where she's tall enough to date Godzilla, the LP has arrived with bold and swaggering style, as only Lana Del Rey can deliver.

Norman Fucking Rockwell features the previously released tunes, "Mariners Apartment Complex," "Venice Bitch," "Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have – But I Have It," "Fuck It, I Love You," and "The Greatest." Its rollout stretches back to 2018 with the release of "Mariners Apartment Complex" in September followed soon after by "Venice Bitch." It wasn't until June that she revealed that Norman Fucking Rockwell would be out in two months. Last month, it felt official when she shared the tracklist with fans.

Even with the album coming out today, Lana has made it clear that she's one of the hardest working women in pop. In an interview with The Times, Lana revealed that she's already working on her next album, tentatively titled White Hot Fever. She also recently released a cover of Scottish singer Donovan's 1966 song, "Season of the Witch" for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and shared "Looking For America" in response to recent mass shootings.

Stream Lana's new album up above.