Post Malone Wants To Get Off A Rickety Carousel Of Love On 'Circles'

(Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Ah, yes. Fall is arriving. Smell the dying leaves in the air and crunch on orange and brown fronds as they litter the streets. Post Malone has released a new song that captures the feeling of the season in its mellow melodies and chilly description of love. It's "Circles," a bittersweet song about pointless, never-ending love that revolves meaninglessly and runs on empty fuel. Get out a light jacket for this one. It feels like it's getting cold outside.

"Circles" might be the most perfectly mellow song that Post Malone has ever released. Over a guitar riff from the middle of an empty forest, Post Malone sings dejectedly like he woke up early in the morning to skip rocks at an empty river. His voice vibrates and shakes to the mellow groove as he explains his situation: he's been on the carousel of love with a partner for quite some time and the ride has grown old. No matter how they try to spice it up, they're ready to get off and try something different. Until they decide to though, they're just revolving in circles with dim eyes and dead souls."Make up your mind, tell me, what are you gonna do?/It's only me, let it go," he sings on the bridge. He doesn't want to, but it looks like he'll have to step up and be the bad guy.

"Circles" will appear on Post Malone's forthcoming album Hollywood's Bleeding that is set to drop on September 6. The LP will also feature his other recently released singles, "Goodbyes," which features Young Thug, and "Wow." Post Malone will also be heading out on tour with Swae Lee in support of the album on September 14.

Listen to Post Malone's sweet embrace of heartbreak on "Circles" up above.