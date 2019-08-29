Hailey Bieber Transformed Into Off-Duty Princess Diana For Vogue Paris

(Jackson Lee/GC Images)/(Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

If you're interested in fashion, chances are there's someone — probably a celebrity — whose style you look up to. For Hailey Bieber, that person is Princess Diana. And in a new photo shoot with Vogue Paris, the model recreated some of the late royal's most iconic off-duty looks from old paparazzi pics. And yes, she nailed it.

The photos, if you haven't seen them already, are absolutely stunning. Each one feels equal parts cool and casual, with Hailey wearing everything from oversized college sweatshirts to biker shorts with tube socks. And while that may sound like the ideal outfit for a lazy Sunday spent indoors, she somehow made it look glamorous with a cute pair of sunnies and some statement earrings — just as Princess Diana would've done.

"new story for @vogueparis shot by @gstyles styled by @virginiebenarroch," Hailey captioned the first of a series of Instagram posts. "all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I've looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy."

But those weren't the only looks of Princess Di's that Hailey recreated. Inspired by another famous photo of the royal, Hailey paired a crew-neck sweatshirt with a blazer, jeans, cowboy boots, and a baseball cap. A look that — to be quite honest — not very many people can pull off.

(Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

While it's clear that the model really admires Princess Diana's sense of style, she's certainly not the only one who's looked to Her Royal Highness for fashion inspo. However, people have typically found that inspiration in some of her more extravagant outfits, from her poofy wedding gown with the 25-foot train to her off-the-shoulder black LBD with the iconic pearl choker.

Not going to lie: It's cool seeing Hailey pay homage to some of Princess Diana's more demure, everyday looks. Don't you think?