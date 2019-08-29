Beanie Feldstein And Ben Platt Are Filming A Musical That Won't Be Done For 20 Years

Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) and Ben Platt (The Politician) are gearing up for one of the most ambitious roles of their careers.

Collider reports that the pair are teaming up with filmmaker Richard Linklater for another lengthy film project. After working on the 2014 film Boyhood for over 12 years and winning six Oscars for his time, Linklater is back again with an even bigger project: Merrily We Roll Along. But this time, it's set to take place over the course of 20 years.

The movie would be based on Stephen Sondheim's musical, which is based on the 1934 play of the same name from George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. Sources close to the project tell Collider that the 20-year span would be important to the film, and Linklater would be looking to follow it.

The story follows Broadway composer named Franklin Shepard who leaves New York behind to become a movie producer in Los Angeles. The sprawling timeline would explore his life from his massive popularity while in Hollywood and all the important parts of his career that shaped it. Platt would play the lead role of Shepard, while Feldstein would take on the role of theater critic and friend to Shepard, Mary Flynn.

Of course, shooting a movie over the course of 20 years might be a difficult prospect, but it did work out quite well with Boyhood. Given that Feldstein and Platt are both young right now, they'd be filming scenes that would actually be going at the end of the movie rather than the beginning, saving their beginning movie scenes for two decades down the road.

It's certainly a huge undertaking, but if we're all still here 20 years down the road, hopefully we can see it all come to fruition. It's not every day things like this come together, so it would be a true feat to see Linklater pull it off.