Wishful Thinking: The Brits Are Eyeing This Challenge Champ For Their Team

Plus, find out who they wouldn't want from Team U.S.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 teams are set by country of origin: United States and United Kingdom (with the exception of U.K. reinforcements CT and Dee as well as U.S. reinforcement Turbo). But if the Brits and Americans could recruit someone from the other side, who would be their top pick? For starters, returning vet Jordan is a popular choice with the English folks.

"The guy's a beast," Joss states in the clip above about the Battle of the Exes 2 and Dirty XXX champ.

Who else agrees with the Final Reckoning silver medalist? And what about Bear? He wants -- and doesn't want -- the same person. Find out who it is in the video, and keep watching The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 every Wednesday at 9/8c.