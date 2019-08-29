Liam Hemsworth Returns To Instagram To Announce New Project

Getty Images

'Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved'

Liam Hemsworth has returned to social media with news of his latest project following his recent split with ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

The 29-year-old actor announced his new film Killerman via Instagram on Wednesday (August 29), which is set to debut in the United States this Friday. We love a surprise release!

"Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th," he wrote alongside what appeared to be a movie still from the project.

"Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved," he continued. "Independent film 29making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen. @killermanofficial." This isn't actually the first time we've heard about the movie, given that it was first named by ET back in June, but he actor has remained relatively quiet about its release since then.

Killerman will feature Hemsworth as a money launderer named Moe Diamond who runs a "lucrative" business in New York. When he finds himself caught up in a drug deal that goes south and a destructive car crash, he's left with amnesia – and an enormous mess to grapple with as a result.

The Killerman announcement is the first we've heard from Liam since he took to Instagram two weeks prior to speak on his separation from Miley.

"Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he had written alongside a photo of a breathtaking sunset. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."

It's great to see Liam coming back – even just to announce new work – and hopefully starting to heal. Hopefully both he and Miley can get to a place of normalcy again, but we have to say we're still missing the couple, honestly.

Killerman is set to debut in theaters on Friday, August 30.