When we fall asleep, we don't know exactly where we go, but there's a good chance that Lana Del Rey listens to Billie Eilish's music when she dozes off. In a new interview with The New York Times, Lana revealed that she's a huge fan of Eilish and that her fascination with the VMA for Best New Artist-winning singer came near instantly. Lana also spoke a bit about working with Jack Antonoff for her forthcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell and the urgency of recording "Looking For America" after back-to-back shootings earlier this month.

When asked about the state of mainstream pop right now, Lana already knew exactly what to say about who she was a fan of. "I love Billie Eilish, and I feel like I've been waiting for this time in pop-music culture," she said. "I can tell if a female pop singer, for instance, has a generosity of spirit or a playful fire in her heart. With Billie, she's prodigious. I need to hear one line of one melody and I just know." She also spoke briefly about feeling good about influencing a new generation of artists because of how much she loves her own music.

Lana also delved into what it was like working with Antonoff on her new album. "I was at a party and I met him and I didn't even really want to go down to the studio, because it was winter and I was chilling," she said. "But then we wrote a song in about 40 minutes – 'Love Song' – and I was like, 'You are so good, would you mind recording me live, to no track, singing this song that I've journaled called 'Hope Is A Dangerous Thing?'" And I really liked how he captured my voice without instruments. I thought, fuck it, let's make an album."

Towards the end of the conversation, she spoke briefly about "Looking For America." "Every now and then, like for instance with the Amazon burning, people wake up and they're like, wow, this is not just a passing phase," she said. "There's something extremely wrong. I like to stay on the periphery, but when you have back-to-back shootings like that – should I say that's when it's time to say something? It certainly was for me."

Lana's sixth studio album Norman Fucking Rockwell drops on August 30 and it features the previously released singles "Mariners Apartment Complex," "Venice Bitch," "Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have – But I Have It," her cover of Sublime's "Doin Time," "Fuck It, I Love You," and "The Greatest." She's heading out on a tour in support of the LP in September.