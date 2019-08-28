Horses To The Front: Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Is Nominated For A Country Music Award

(Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The origin story of Lil Nas X is as well-known as Spiderman's beginnings. Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" was cast off of Billboard's Hot Country chart for not being country enough, then it was embraced by Billy Ray Cyrus who hopped on the remix and helped propel the song to 19 straight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. In perhaps the most fitting next chapter that feels like the song's action-packed finale, it has now been announced that "Old Town Road (Remix)" is nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 2019 Country Music Awards. After so many twists and turns, this recognition, and chance to make this kind of magnetic statement, feels surreal.

The nominees for the Country Music Awards were revealed today (August 28). "Old Town Road (Remix)" is nominated for Musical Event of the Year along with "All My Favorite People" by Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, "Brand New Man" by Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, "Dive Bar" by Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, and "What Happens In A Small Town" by Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus both took to Twitter and had a few words to say about their nomination:

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus recently won the Moon Person for Song Of The Year ("Old Town Road [Remix]") at the 2019 VMAs. At the award show, he also gave a spectacular, futuristic performance of "Panini" that involved cracking a joke about there being a future where new "Old Town Road" remixes are still coming out.