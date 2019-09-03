The mother of two spoke to Dr. Drew during Part 2 of the show's reunion

'I Want To Get My Side Of The Story Out': Teen Mom OG's Amber Gives First Interview After Arrest

The aftermath of Amber's arrest was featured during the Teen Mom OG finale, but the mother of two did not discuss the ordeal in the episode. For the first time, viewers heard about the incident straight from Amber herself -- in an interview with reunion host Dr. Drew. The segment began with a montage of Amber's season, and its last moments featured headlines from the night of the arrest and Andrew texting 911 saying his life was in danger.

"A text message by the way -- I just want to point that out real quick," Amber stated. "But I ran after him with a machete."

The addiction specialist inquired who Andrew actually contacted, and Amber replied that it was a patrol for their area.

"If somebody is coming after me with something like that, I'm calling the f*cking police and running out the door," she said, while Dr. Drew stated that if someone was being attacked, "You would want the 911 operator to hear your voice."

In addition, Amber said she couldn't comprehend Andrew's "narcissism" and then revealed that James' father has another woman in his life.

"I've already talked to her," Amber told a surprised Dr. Drew. "She's a good person. She's very nice; she's a very sweet person."

However, when Dr. Drew tried to get more information regarding the night she was arrested, Amber pushed back and stated she needed assurance and mentioned her lawyers to "figure something out."

"I want to get my side of the story out," Amber stressed.

However, Dr. Drew assured Amber that there's no intention of putting her in a "compromising situation."

"I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself," Amber explained. "Why would I jeopardize? You haven't heard sh*t from me since then, haven't gotten in trouble one time. But all of a sudden, I'm running after my kid, and then with a machete? You're insane."

Dr. Drew expressed his gratitude for Amber being "so open," and Amber concluded the interview with a thank you to her fans. At the end of the segment, a message read, "After this interview was recorded, Amber and Andrew's legal teams began working towards a resolution. We look forward to hearing from Amber and Andrew in the near future."

